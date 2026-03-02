Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Honduras: 10 years without justice for Berta

By Amnesty International
Ten years after the murder of Lenca Indigenous leader and human rights defender Berta Cáceres, Amnesty International condemns the ongoing violence against those who defend land and the environment in Honduras, and calls on the authorities to carry out a thorough investigation that takes into account new findings revealed by the Interdisciplinary Group of Independent […] The post Honduras: 10 years without justice for Berta  appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
