Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Greek Court Finds Spyware Executives Guilty

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The Council of State of Greece building in Athens, July 14, 2015. © 2015 C messier An Athens court in a landmark ruling on February 26 delivered the first convictions in Greece’s “Predatorgate” scandal. The court found three executives of the Greek spyware company Intellexa, and another prominent businessman, all guilty of unlawfully accessing information systems, violating communications privacy, and interfering with personal data systems, using spyware.The ruling is an important step toward surveillance accountability and the rule of law in Greece.…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Zimbabwe: Authorities must investigate brutal attack on constitutional lawyer and political activists
~ Honduras: 10 years without justice for Berta
~ What Bad Bunny meant when he said ‘Canadá’ — and why we’re still talking about it
~ Good-quality child care? What parents should consider, and how it can be assessed
~ Overdiagnosis? Why finding cancer isn’t always the same as saving lives
~ The UK is about to start an experiment that could end smoking for good – but it won’t be easy
~ NASA announces a big shake-up of the Artemis Moon program
~ Why we shouldn’t abandon handwriting at school
~ Amanda Seyfried nails the 1700s Manchester accent in The Testament of Ann Lee – a linguist explains how we know
~ England’s sewage scandal hinges on lack of water industry regulation – new docudrama reveals how profit drives pollution
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter