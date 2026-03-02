What Bad Bunny meant when he said ‘Canadá’ — and why we’re still talking about it
By Rodrigo Narro Pérez, Assistant Professor, School of Earth, Environment and Society, Faculty of Science, McMaster University
Stacy A. Creech de Castro, Postdoctoral Fellow, Faculty of Humanities, Office of the Vice-Provost (Teaching & Learning), McMaster University, McMaster University
Bad Bunny’s naming of ‘Canadá’ at the Super Bowl exposed Canada’s tendency to imagine itself as peripheral to Latin America, when its people and culture are central to its reality.
- Monday, March 2nd 2026