Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What Bad Bunny meant when he said ‘Canadá’ — and why we’re still talking about it

By Rodrigo Narro Pérez, Assistant Professor, School of Earth, Environment and Society, Faculty of Science, McMaster University
Stacy A. Creech de Castro, Postdoctoral Fellow, Faculty of Humanities, Office of the Vice-Provost (Teaching & Learning), McMaster University, McMaster University
Bad Bunny’s naming of ‘Canadá’ at the Super Bowl exposed Canada’s tendency to imagine itself as peripheral to Latin America, when its people and culture are central to its reality.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Zimbabwe: Authorities must investigate brutal attack on constitutional lawyer and political activists
~ Honduras: 10 years without justice for Berta
~ Greek Court Finds Spyware Executives Guilty
~ Good-quality child care? What parents should consider, and how it can be assessed
~ Overdiagnosis? Why finding cancer isn’t always the same as saving lives
~ The UK is about to start an experiment that could end smoking for good – but it won’t be easy
~ NASA announces a big shake-up of the Artemis Moon program
~ Why we shouldn’t abandon handwriting at school
~ Amanda Seyfried nails the 1700s Manchester accent in The Testament of Ann Lee – a linguist explains how we know
~ England’s sewage scandal hinges on lack of water industry regulation – new docudrama reveals how profit drives pollution
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter