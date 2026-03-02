Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The UK is about to start an experiment that could end smoking for good – but it won’t be easy

By Lisa McNally, Honorary Professor and Director of Public Health, University of Birmingham
Anyone born after January 1 2009 will never be able to legally buy tobacco in the UK thanks to the tobacco and vapes bill, which is expected to become law in March 2026. When it does, it will mean that the legal age for tobacco sales will rise by one year every year from 2027 onwards.

I have spent much of my career working on smoking cessation and prevention, including supporting the roll out of England’s indoor smoking ban and leading local health improvement programmes. In 2006, a man once called…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Zimbabwe: Authorities must investigate brutal attack on constitutional lawyer and political activists
~ Honduras: 10 years without justice for Berta
~ Greek Court Finds Spyware Executives Guilty
~ What Bad Bunny meant when he said ‘Canadá’ — and why we’re still talking about it
~ Good-quality child care? What parents should consider, and how it can be assessed
~ Overdiagnosis? Why finding cancer isn’t always the same as saving lives
~ NASA announces a big shake-up of the Artemis Moon program
~ Why we shouldn’t abandon handwriting at school
~ Amanda Seyfried nails the 1700s Manchester accent in The Testament of Ann Lee – a linguist explains how we know
~ England’s sewage scandal hinges on lack of water industry regulation – new docudrama reveals how profit drives pollution
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter