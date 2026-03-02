Tolerance.ca
Amanda Seyfried nails the 1700s Manchester accent in The Testament of Ann Lee – a linguist explains how we know

By Danielle Turton, Senior Lecturer in Sociolinguistics, Lancaster University
Imagine time-travelling to Manchester, England in the late 1700s. What do you think people would sound like?

That’s the challenge facing Amanda Seyfried in The Testament of Ann Lee: portraying a working-class Mancunian accent from three centuries ago.

When historical linguists reconstruct past speech, it is an interpretative process. It relies on…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
