Human Rights Observatory

England’s sewage scandal hinges on lack of water industry regulation – new docudrama reveals how profit drives pollution

By Alex Ford, Professor of Biology, University of Portsmouth
A new three-part factual drama, Dirty Business, highlights the murky world of the English water industry. This Channel 4 docudrama follows the lives of two concerned citizens from Oxfordshire in south-east England: a retired police detective called Ash Smith and a retired university professor called Peter Hammond, who is an expert in deciphering patterns in big data sets. Together, they have been investigating sewage discharges into their local river for more than a decade.

The series spotlights their…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
