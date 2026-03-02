Tolerance.ca
The oil price surge is just one symptom of a supply chain network that is not fit for this age of global tensions

By Maryam Lotfi, Senior Lecturer in Sustainable Supply Chain Management, Cardiff University
The escalating conflict between Iran, the US and Israel has taken a critical turn. The strait of Hormuz – one of the most important shipping routes for oil and gas – is facing significant disruption. The strait is the main route connecting Persian Gulf ports in Iran and some of the region’s other oil producers to the open ocean.

