Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why the UK’s trade deficit makes household bills so vulnerable to global shocks

By Erhan Kilincarslan, Reader in Accounting and Finance, University of Huddersfield
The UK’s trade deficit of goods is the widest it has ever been. In 2025, the country spent £248.3 billion more on things than it sold to the rest of the world.

This is not just some abstract number, of interest only to markets and economists. The UK’s trade deficit has practical consequences which help to explain why global events show up so quickly in people’s food and energy bills.

Nor is this a new situation. While the UK runs a strong surplus in services such as finance and professional…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Zimbabwe: Authorities must investigate brutal attack on constitutional lawyer and political activists
~ Honduras: 10 years without justice for Berta
~ Greek Court Finds Spyware Executives Guilty
~ What Bad Bunny meant when he said ‘Canadá’ — and why we’re still talking about it
~ Good-quality child care? What parents should consider, and how it can be assessed
~ Overdiagnosis? Why finding cancer isn’t always the same as saving lives
~ The UK is about to start an experiment that could end smoking for good – but it won’t be easy
~ NASA announces a big shake-up of the Artemis Moon program
~ Why we shouldn’t abandon handwriting at school
~ Amanda Seyfried nails the 1700s Manchester accent in The Testament of Ann Lee – a linguist explains how we know
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter