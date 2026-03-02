Tolerance.ca
How male rape myths stop some victims of sexual assault from getting justice – new study

By Lee John Curley, Lecturer in Psychology, Glasgow Caledonian University
Dominic Willmott, Associate Professor in Legal Psychology, Loughborough University
Kennath Widanaralalage, Lecturer in Psychology (Education), King's College London
Are juries really impartial? Or is it the beliefs and attitudes they bring to trial that leads them to vote guilty or not? These questions are particularly important when it comes to the influence that rape myths may have on juror and judicial decision-making in sexual offence trials.

Rape myths are widely held but misleading ideas about sexual violence:…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
