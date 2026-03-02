Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Satellite images show how Antarctica’s vanishing sea ice is changing the food chain

By Angus Atkinson, Professor of Marine Ecology, Plymouth Marine Laboratory
Bob Brewin, Associate Professor, Earth & Environmental Science, University of Exeter
Victor Martinez Vicente, Principal Investigator, Bio-optical Oceanography, Plymouth Marine Laboratory
Melting ice is an emblem of climate change. For sea ice, the Arctic has been grabbing most of the headlines for its truly alarming rate of decline. But recently Antarctica has followed suit.

Around ten years ago everything changed. After decades of stability and within just a few years, an ocean area nearly the size of Greenland suddenly became sea-ice free. At first, scientists thought this could be a blip, but now it is described as a step change, with large ocean areas remaining ice free ever since.

This has dramatic consequences for the marine life of Antarctica. The…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Trump’s approach to Iran is a departure from containment policy of his predecessors
~ Professor Paul Boyle appointed Chair of The Conversation UK
~ Why are so many statues naked? An art historian explains this tradition’s ancient roots
~ What decades of research reveal about involuntary substance use treatment – and why evidence points elsewhere
~ Free 10-minute online programs aimed at overcoming depression led to real improvements – new research
~ The nation is missing millions of voters due to lack of rights for former felons
~ When players become artists: the rise of in-game photography
~ Biometric IDs are being rolled out in Africa. Study reveals the risks and pitfalls
~ South Sudan has never had an election to hand over presidential power: so what are the rules of succession?
~ South Africa’s minibus taxi industry runs on social bonds – reform must accept this
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter