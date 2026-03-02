Satellite images show how Antarctica’s vanishing sea ice is changing the food chain
By Angus Atkinson, Professor of Marine Ecology, Plymouth Marine Laboratory
Bob Brewin, Associate Professor, Earth & Environmental Science, University of Exeter
Victor Martinez Vicente, Principal Investigator, Bio-optical Oceanography, Plymouth Marine Laboratory
Melting ice is an emblem of climate change. For sea ice, the Arctic has been grabbing most of the headlines for its truly alarming rate of decline. But recently Antarctica has followed suit.
Around ten years ago everything changed. After decades of stability and within just a few years, an ocean area nearly the size of Greenland suddenly became sea-ice free. At first, scientists thought this could be a blip, but now it is described as a step change, with large ocean areas remaining ice free ever since.
This has dramatic consequences for the marine life of Antarctica. The…
- Monday, March 2nd 2026