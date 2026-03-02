Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why are so many statues naked? An art historian explains this tradition’s ancient roots

By Anna Swartwood House, Associate Professor of Art History, University of South Carolina
Curious Kids is a series for children of all ages. If you have a question you’d like an expert to answer, send it to CuriousKidsUS@theconversation.com.

Why are so many statues naked? – Artie, age 12, Astoria, New York

We are all born naked, and sculptures of the human body in its natural state are as old as humankind.

In the history of art, nudity…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Satellite images show how Antarctica’s vanishing sea ice is changing the food chain
~ Trump’s approach to Iran is a departure from containment policy of his predecessors
~ Professor Paul Boyle appointed Chair of The Conversation UK
~ What decades of research reveal about involuntary substance use treatment – and why evidence points elsewhere
~ Free 10-minute online programs aimed at overcoming depression led to real improvements – new research
~ The nation is missing millions of voters due to lack of rights for former felons
~ When players become artists: the rise of in-game photography
~ Biometric IDs are being rolled out in Africa. Study reveals the risks and pitfalls
~ South Sudan has never had an election to hand over presidential power: so what are the rules of succession?
~ South Africa’s minibus taxi industry runs on social bonds – reform must accept this
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter