Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Free 10-minute online programs aimed at overcoming depression led to real improvements – new research

By Benjamin Kaveladze, Postdoctoral Fellow in Mental Health Resources, Dartmouth College
A well-designed 10-minute online exercise can spark small reductions in depression. That’s the key finding of my team’s paper, published in Nature Human Behaviour.

Many people believe that to start overcoming depression, they need a therapist, medication or a radical change in their environment. However, our study shows that taking small steps to learn practical skills can lead to measurable improvements in depressive symptoms.
The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
