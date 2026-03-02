Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The nation is missing millions of voters due to lack of rights for former felons

By Kevin B. Smith, Professor of Political Science, University of Nebraska-Lincoln
At least 20 million Americans have served time. Most of them can’t or don’t vote, and that may distort some election outcomes, a political scientist argues.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
