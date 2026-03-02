Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

South Sudan has never had an election to hand over presidential power: so what are the rules of succession?

By Jan Pospisil, Researcher at the Austrian Institute for International Affairs
South Sudan has not held an election since it gained independence 15 years ago, and progress towards a new constitution has stalled. Election dates have been set and postponed at least three times. A new date has been set for December 2026 but it’s unclear the poll…The Conversation


© The Conversation
