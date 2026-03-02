Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Do doctors treat poorer patients differently? Our study in Tunisia found they do – in subtle ways

By Timothy Powell-Jackson, Professor of Health Economics, Global Health Economics Centre, London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine
Mylene Lagarde, Professor of Health Economics, London School of Economics and Political Science
Health inequality is not only about who reaches a health facility. It is also about what happens once patients are inside the consultation room.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
