Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

South Africa’s move to greener energy is creating new jobs, but benefits aren’t evenly spread

By Jessika Bohlmann, Research Specialist, Faculty of Economic and Management Sciences, University of Pretoria
Getrude Njokwe, Postdoctoral Fellow, University of Pretoria
Kehinde Oluwaseun Omotoso, Research Fellow, DST/NRF SARChI Chair in Social Policy, College of Graduate Studies, University of South Africa, Pretoria
Margaret Chitiga-Mabugu, Dean of the Faculty of Economic and Management Sciences, University of Pretoria
South Africa’s green transition is creating jobs. But not for everyone.

The country’s economy has historically been heavily reliant on coal. Around 70% of its energy is generated from coal. This makes it one of the world’s most carbon-intensive economies.

To reduce greenhouse gas emissions and modernise the energy system, the government is advancing a transition towards renewable energy, improved energy efficiency, and the development of low-carbon industries. This shift forms part of South Africa’s…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
