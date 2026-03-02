Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Liberals’ former immigration spokesman Paul Scarr crosses floor to support Hanson Muslim censure

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Paul Scarr, dumped as opposition immigration spokesman by Angus Taylor, has crossed the floor to vote with Labor to censure Pauline Hanson over her comments about Muslims.

The Senate passed the government motion 36 to 17, censuring Hanson “for her inflammatory and divisive comments seeking to vilify Muslim Australians”.

Scarr, a Liberal moderate who worked on the opposition’s immigration policy before he was dropped, was one of two Liberals to cross the floor – the other was Andrew McLachlan, also a moderate.

Hanson has been widely criticised for saying on…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
