Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The Pentagon strongarmed AI firms before Iran strikes – in dark news for the future of ‘ethical AI’

By Bianca Baggiarini, Lecturer, International Relations, Deakin University
In the leadup to the weekend’s US and Israeli attacks on Iran, the US Department of Defense was locked in tense negotiations with artificial intelligence (AI) company Anthropic over exactly how the Pentagon could use the firm’s technology.

Anthropic wanted guarantees its Claude systems would not be used for purposes such as domestic surveillance in the US and operating autonomous…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Can you actually have a ‘slow’ or ‘fast’ metabolism?
~ Healing a region: How healthcare is bringing peace to Arauca, Colombia
~ Hongkonger fights in Ukraine as diaspora marks grim anniversary
~ Stories of beauty, mourning and ‘moments of being’ inspire in Claire Thomas’ On Not Climbing Mountains
~ Does international law still matter? The strike on the girls’ school in Iran shows why we need it
~ The strikes on Iran show why quitting oil is more important than ever
~ Australia: Offshore Detention Cruel, Costly
~ U.S.-Israeli strikes against Iran may succeed on a military basis, but at what cost?
~ Last total lunar eclipse until 2029 is coming tomorrow – don’t miss it
~ Booked to travel through the Middle East? Here’s why you shouldn’t cancel your flight
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter