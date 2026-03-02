Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Can you actually have a ‘slow’ or ‘fast’ metabolism?

By Hayley O'Neill, Assistant Professor, Faculty of Health Sciences and Medicine, Bond University
Have you ever heard someone claim they have a “fast metabolism”? This typically means they can eat whatever they want without gaining weight.

Meanwhile, others blame their inability to lose weight on having a “slow metabolism”.

But can you actually have a fast or slow metabolism? Let’s see what the science says.


Remind me, what’s metabolism?


Metabolism refers to all the chemical processes which allow your body to function. This includes everything from breathing…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
