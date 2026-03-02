Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Australia: Offshore Detention Cruel, Costly

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image © 2021 John Holmes for Human Rights Watch (Sydney) – Australia’s government should invest in community-based alternatives to immigration detention rather than spending millions of dollars per person each year on its abusive offshore regime, Human Rights Watch said in a recent submission to the Legal and Constitutional Affairs References Committee of the Australian Senate. Human Rights Watch Submission to the Inquiry into Offshore Processing and Resettlement Arrangements Since November 2025, the committee has been holding an inquiry into Australia’s offshore…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Can you actually have a ‘slow’ or ‘fast’ metabolism?
~ Healing a region: How healthcare is bringing peace to Arauca, Colombia
~ Hongkonger fights in Ukraine as diaspora marks grim anniversary
~ Stories of beauty, mourning and ‘moments of being’ inspire in Claire Thomas’ On Not Climbing Mountains
~ Does international law still matter? The strike on the girls’ school in Iran shows why we need it
~ The strikes on Iran show why quitting oil is more important than ever
~ The Pentagon strongarmed AI firms before Iran strikes – in dark news for the future of ‘ethical AI’
~ U.S.-Israeli strikes against Iran may succeed on a military basis, but at what cost?
~ Last total lunar eclipse until 2029 is coming tomorrow – don’t miss it
~ Booked to travel through the Middle East? Here’s why you shouldn’t cancel your flight
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter