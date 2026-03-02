Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

U.S.-Israeli strikes against Iran may succeed on a military basis, but at what cost?

By James Horncastle, Assistant Professor and Edward and Emily McWhinney Professor in International Relations, Simon Fraser University
Jack Adam MacLennan, Associate Professor of International Relations and National Security Studies and Graduate Program Director for National Security Studies, Park University
Even if the U.S. and Israel succeed in bringing about regime change in Iran, they may create an even worse geopolitical situation.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
