Failure of US-Iran talks was all-too predictable – but Trump could still have stuck with diplomacy over strikes
By Nina Srinivasan Rathbun, Professor of International Relations, Munk School of Global Affairs & Public Policy, University of Toronto; USC Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences
Silence from the US side after a third round of indirect talks and frustration expressed by President Donald Trump set the stage for military strikes.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Sunday, March 1st 2026