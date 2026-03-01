Strong opinions matter: Why some birds refuse to follow the flock
By Lauren Guillette, Associate Professor & Canada Research Chair in Cognitive Ecology, Department of Psychology, University of Alberta, University of Alberta
Julia Lauren Self, Master's Student, Department of Psychology, University of Alberta
Researchers observed male zebra finches to see if they would follow the flock when building a nest, or stick to their own preferences. It may help us think about conformity in our own species, too.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Sunday, March 1st 2026