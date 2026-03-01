Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Labor down in Newspoll and Redbridge polls, with One Nation still in a clear second position

By Adrian Beaumont, Election Analyst (Psephologist) at The Conversation; and Honorary Associate, School of Mathematics and Statistics, The University of Melbourne
Labor maintains a clear two-party advantage over One Nation and the Coalition, but their combined vote has increased by two points.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Failure of US-Iran talks was all-too predictable – but Trump could still have stuck with diplomacy over strikes
~ Strong opinions matter: Why some birds refuse to follow the flock
~ AI is already creeping into election campaigns. NZ’s rules aren’t ready
~ Mark Carney’s visit to India hits the reset button on the Canada–India relationship
~ Strait of Hormuz: if the Iran conflict shuts world’s most important oil chokepoint, global economic chaos could follow
~ New study finds 6 types of ‘discouraged’ workers in Australia – and why they stop job-hunting
~ Back at uni? How to help your wellbeing while you study
~ From high-tech greenhouses to fruit netting: how protected cropping can shield crops from climate extremes
~ How to whistle: the art and history of our shrillest skill
~ Meet the ‘Old Mother Goose’ from NZ’s subtropical prehistoric past
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter