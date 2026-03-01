Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

How to whistle: the art and history of our shrillest skill

By Wendy Hargreaves, Academic in the School of Education and Creative Arts, University of Southern Queensland
Whether you whistle or not, you can’t escape whistlers. They’re dog owners, construction workers, day dreamers, concertgoers and annoying sports fans whose shrill makes you wish for earplugs.

And there are tradies – Snow White’s pesky disciples who think whistling while you work makes chores fun. (Disclaimer: It didn’t work for my taxes.)

Admittedly, whistling can be useful for silencing noisy crowds and hailing taxis New York-style,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
