Kansas revoked transgender people’s IDs overnight – researchers anticipate cascading health and social consequences
By Jae A. Puckett, Associate Professor of Psychology, Michigan State University
L. Zachary DuBois, Associate Professor of Anthropology, University of Oregon
Noelle Martin, Ph.D. Candidate in Eco-Community Psychology, Michigan State University
With invalid driver’s licenses and birth certificates, transgender people are at risk for more than just steep fines and imprisonment.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Sunday, March 1st 2026