Human Rights Observatory

Trump’s tariffs have gutted Agoa’s duty‑free promise: our model shows how

By Tim Vogel, Researcher, German Institute of Development and Sustainability (IDOS)
Zoryana Olekseyuk, Economist and senior researcher, German Institute of Development and Sustainability (IDOS)
The African Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa) was introduced in 2000 as the cornerstone of US development-oriented trade policy towards sub-Saharan Africa. It was designed to grant eligible countries duty-free access to the US market.

In February 2026, President Donald Trump signed a one-year extension after the programme lapsed in September 2025.

Yet…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
