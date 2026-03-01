Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Joseph Kony: how a Ugandan war criminal and his soldiers have evaded capture and endured for decades

By Kristof Titeca, Professor in International Development, University of Antwerp
Joseph Kony, the leader of the Lord’s Resistance Army (LRA), remains at large two decades after the International Criminal Court issued its first arrest warrants against him and four of his commanders.

The LRA emerged nearly 40 years ago. Between 1987 and 2006, northern Uganda’s civilians were caught between LRA brutality – massacres and mass abductions – and a government counterinsurgency. This forced nearly two million people into…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Bipartisan support for US attack on Iran, but Greens says it is ‘abhorrent’
~ Trump and Netanyahu want regime change, but Iran’s regime was built for survival. A long war is now likely
~ Trump’s tariffs have gutted Agoa’s duty‑free promise: our model shows how
~ When floods hit, the risk of malaria follows: how disaster systems can prepare better
~ Despite massive US attack and death of Ayatollah, regime change in Iran is unlikely
~ Ayatollah Ali Khamenei ruled Iran with defiance and brutality for 36 years. For many Iranians, he will not be revered
~ Neither preemptive nor legal, US-Israeli strikes on Iran have blown up international law
~ At a glance: US-Israel attack on Iran
~ Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has ruled Iran with defiance and brutality for 36 years. For many Iranians, he will not be revered
~ Massive US attacks on Iran unlikely to produce regime change in Tehran
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter