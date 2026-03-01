When floods hit, the risk of malaria follows: how disaster systems can prepare better
By Tiaan de Jager, Director: UP Institute for Sustainable Malaria Control, University of Pretoria
Taneshka Kruger, UP ISMC: Project Manager and Coordinator, University of Pretoria
When floods sweep through southern Africa, the most visible damage is immediate: homes washed away, crops destroyed, clinics disrupted, families displaced. These images dominate headlines and humanitarian appeals.
But as floodwaters recede, a quieter, slower-moving…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Saturday, February 28, 2026