When floods hit, the risk of malaria follows: how disaster systems can prepare better

By Tiaan de Jager, Director: UP Institute for Sustainable Malaria Control, University of Pretoria
Taneshka Kruger, UP ISMC: Project Manager and Coordinator, University of Pretoria
When floods sweep through southern Africa, the most visible damage is immediate: homes washed away, crops destroyed, clinics disrupted, families displaced. These images dominate headlines and humanitarian appeals.

But as floodwaters recede, a quieter, slower-moving…The Conversation


