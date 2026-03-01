Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Bipartisan support for US attack on Iran, but Greens says it is ‘abhorrent’

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
The Albanese government has backed the American strike on Iran, while confirming Australia was not given prior warning.

Federal cabinet’s national security committee met early Sunday. Although supporting what has been done, the government is emphasising Australia is not a central player in Middle East issues.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said after the death of Ayatollah Khamenei was confirmed that “his passing will not be mourned.”

In a joint statement, Albanese, Defence Minister Richard Marles and Foreign Minister Penny Wong said: “It has long been recognised…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Trump and Netanyahu want regime change, but Iran’s regime was built for survival. A long war is now likely
~ Trump’s tariffs have gutted Agoa’s duty‑free promise: our model shows how
~ Joseph Kony: how a Ugandan war criminal and his soldiers have evaded capture and endured for decades
~ When floods hit, the risk of malaria follows: how disaster systems can prepare better
~ Despite massive US attack and death of Ayatollah, regime change in Iran is unlikely
~ Ayatollah Ali Khamenei ruled Iran with defiance and brutality for 36 years. For many Iranians, he will not be revered
~ Neither preemptive nor legal, US-Israeli strikes on Iran have blown up international law
~ At a glance: US-Israel attack on Iran
~ Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has ruled Iran with defiance and brutality for 36 years. For many Iranians, he will not be revered
~ Massive US attacks on Iran unlikely to produce regime change in Tehran
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter