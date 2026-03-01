Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Despite massive US attack and death of Ayatollah, regime change in Iran is unlikely

By Donald Heflin, Executive Director of the Edward R. Murrow Center and Senior Fellow of Diplomatic Practice, The Fletcher School, Tufts University
President Trump has appealed to Iranians to topple their government, but a popular uprising is unlikely to defeat current leadership or the Revolutionary Guards, a former US diplomat says.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Ayatollah Ali Khamenei ruled Iran with defiance and brutality for 36 years. For many Iranians, he will not be revered
~ Neither preemptive nor legal, US-Israeli strikes on Iran have blown up international law
~ At a glance: US-Israel attack on Iran
~ Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has ruled Iran with defiance and brutality for 36 years. For many Iranians, he will not be revered
~ Massive US attacks on Iran unlikely to produce regime change in Tehran
~ Iran will respond to US-Israeli strikes as existential threats to the regime – because they are
~ US-Israeli attack on Iran risks plunging the world into turmoil
~ Iran has been attacked by US and Israel when peace was within reach
~ The marble mirage: Ashgabat’s record-breaking facade contradicts Turkmenistan’s reality
~ Landmark Win on Abortion in the EU
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter