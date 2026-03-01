Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Neither preemptive nor legal, US-Israeli strikes on Iran have blown up international law

By Shannon Brincat, Senior Lecturer in Politics and International Relations, University of the Sunshine Coast
Juan Zahir Naranjo Cáceres, PhD Candidate, Political Science, International Relations and Constitutional Law, University of the Sunshine Coast
The joint US-Israeli strikes on Iran represent a further erosion of the international legal order. Under international law, these attacks are neither preemptive nor lawful.

Israel and the United States launched Operation Shield of Judah and Operation Epic Fury while diplomatic negotiations…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
