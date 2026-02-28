Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Massive US attacks on Iran unlikely to produce regime change in Tehran

By Donald Heflin, Executive Director of the Edward R. Murrow Center and Senior Fellow of Diplomatic Practice, The Fletcher School, Tufts University
President Trump has appealed to Iranians to topple their government, but a popular uprising is unlikely to defeat current leadership or the Revolutionary Guards, a former US diplomat says.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Iran will respond to US-Israeli strikes as existential threats to the regime – because they are
~ US-Israeli attack on Iran risks plunging the world into turmoil
~ Iran has been attacked by US and Israel when peace was within reach
~ The marble mirage: Ashgabat’s record-breaking facade contradicts Turkmenistan’s reality
~ Landmark Win on Abortion in the EU
~ World News in Brief: Epstein scandal highlights ‘silencing’ of women, Danish breakthrough on HIV transmission, Belarus rights update
~ Forgotten conflict in South Sudan at ‘a dangerous point’, Türk warns
~ A Small Change in Egypt’s Tax Code, A Big Opportunity for Rights
~ South Sudan: As violations increase, UN Human Rights Council must renew mandate of Commission on Human Rights in South Sudan
~ UN Experts Rebut Olympics Sex Testing Plan
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter