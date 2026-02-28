Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Iran has been attacked by US and Israel when peace was within reach

By Bamo Nouri, Honorary Research Fellow, Department of International Politics, City St George's, University of London
It appeared that diplomacy was working, but the strikes by the US and Israel now risk destroying any chance of a peaceful resolution of this crisis.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
