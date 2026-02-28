Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Landmark Win on Abortion in the EU

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Activists and representatives of the European Citizens’ Initiative "My Voice, My Choice" hold a press conference at Press Club Brussels Europe, presenting their campaign for safe and accessible abortion across the EU, after meeting with the European Commission, Brussels, Belgium, October, 1, 2025. © 2025 Wiktor Dabkowski/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock On Thursday, the European Union Commission announced that the European Social Fund can be used by member states to fund safe abortions and improve access to abortion. This is in response to the European Citizens’…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The marble mirage: Ashgabat’s record-breaking facade contradicts Turkmenistan’s reality
~ World News in Brief: Epstein scandal highlights ‘silencing’ of women, Danish breakthrough on HIV transmission, Belarus rights update
~ Forgotten conflict in South Sudan at ‘a dangerous point’, Türk warns
~ A Small Change in Egypt’s Tax Code, A Big Opportunity for Rights
~ South Sudan: As violations increase, UN Human Rights Council must renew mandate of Commission on Human Rights in South Sudan
~ UN Experts Rebut Olympics Sex Testing Plan
~ What makes the ideal Airbnb host? We studied guest experiences to find out
~ What weight loss jabs teach us about how appetite works
~ Freeing poached wildlife ‘safely’ is a dangerous myth – new study
~ The man who fell in love with the sound of Spitfires – here’s what this unusual symptom can teach us about dementia
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter