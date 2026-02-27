Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A Small Change in Egypt’s Tax Code, A Big Opportunity for Rights

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image People walk past a campaign poster of Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in a market in Cairo ahead of the presidential election, December 7, 2023. © 2023 Khaled Desouki/AFP via Getty Images In an overdue but welcome step, Egypt’s Ministry of Finance has published data showing state owned enterprises, following 2024 tax reforms to remove their tax exemptions, contributed 67 billion pounds (US$1.4 billion) in tax revenue in FY2024/25 and is expected to raise 87 billion pounds (US$1.7 billion) in FY2025/26. While Human Rights Watch cannot verify the government…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Forgotten conflict in South Sudan at ‘a dangerous point’, Türk warns
~ South Sudan: As violations increase, UN Human Rights Council must renew mandate of Commission on Human Rights in South Sudan
~ UN Experts Rebut Olympics Sex Testing Plan
~ What makes the ideal Airbnb host? We studied guest experiences to find out
~ What weight loss jabs teach us about how appetite works
~ Freeing poached wildlife ‘safely’ is a dangerous myth – new study
~ The man who fell in love with the sound of Spitfires – here’s what this unusual symptom can teach us about dementia
~ Mexico is losing its battle with the cartels after years of flawed strategy
~ Could joining the state sector be an option for private schools?
~ Networking can boost your earnings and get you promoted – but it’s harder for women to reap the benefits
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter