Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

South Sudan: As violations increase, UN Human Rights Council must renew mandate of Commission on Human Rights in South Sudan

By Amnesty International
Responding to the presentation of a report by the Commission on Human Rights in South Sudan (CHRSS) on Friday 27 February to the UN Human Rights Council that documents the deteriorating human rights situation in the country, Amnesty International’s Regional Director for East and Southern Africa Tigere Chagutah said; “The report by the Commission on […] The post South Sudan: As violations increase, UN Human Rights Council must renew mandate of Commission on Human Rights in South Sudan appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ UN Experts Rebut Olympics Sex Testing Plan
~ What makes the ideal Airbnb host? We studied guest experiences to find out
~ What weight loss jabs teach us about how appetite works
~ Freeing poached wildlife ‘safely’ is a dangerous myth – new study
~ The man who fell in love with the sound of Spitfires – here’s what this unusual symptom can teach us about dementia
~ Mexico is losing its battle with the cartels after years of flawed strategy
~ Could joining the state sector be an option for private schools?
~ Networking can boost your earnings and get you promoted – but it’s harder for women to reap the benefits
~ Thousands of dead puffins are washing up on Europe’s beaches – why it’s been such a dangerous winter for seabirds
~ What the UK’s first geothermal power plant means for the nation’s electricity supply
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter