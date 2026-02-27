Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

UN Experts Rebut Olympics Sex Testing Plan

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Kirsty Coventry speaks at the Olympic House, in Lausanne, Switzerland, June 25, 2025. © 2025 Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP Photo United Nations human rights experts issued a damning public critique of the International Olympic Committee’s (IOC) plans to “sex test” all women athletes. Last year, the IOC started a secret process to “protect the female category,” and it appears the result is an impending announcement that all women athletes will undergo genetic sex testing for the Los Angeles 2028…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
