Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The man who fell in love with the sound of Spitfires – here’s what this unusual symptom can teach us about dementia

By Lucy Core, Postdoctoral Researcher in the Brain Behaviour Group, UCL
When people hear the word dementia, they often think of someone who has problems with memory. While memory is often affected in dementia, this is not always the case. There are many different types of dementia – and each can produce a wide range of symptoms.

A recent case study has even described a 68-year-old man with a rare form of dementia that caused him to develop a fascination with a very specific type of noise. As this type of dementia has only been recently…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ South Sudan: As violations increase, UN Human Rights Council must renew mandate of Commission on Human Rights in South Sudan
~ UN Experts Rebut Olympics Sex Testing Plan
~ What makes the ideal Airbnb host? We studied guest experiences to find out
~ What weight loss jabs teach us about how appetite works
~ Freeing poached wildlife ‘safely’ is a dangerous myth – new study
~ Mexico is losing its battle with the cartels after years of flawed strategy
~ Could joining the state sector be an option for private schools?
~ Networking can boost your earnings and get you promoted – but it’s harder for women to reap the benefits
~ Thousands of dead puffins are washing up on Europe’s beaches – why it’s been such a dangerous winter for seabirds
~ What the UK’s first geothermal power plant means for the nation’s electricity supply
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter