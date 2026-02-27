Twenty-year sentence for Hong Kong media mogul Jimmy Lai is a further blow for journalists feeling the heat of Beijing’s crackdown on press freedom
By Yuen Chan, Senior Lecturer, School of Arts and Social Sciences, Department of Journalism, City St George's, University of London
The sentencing of Hong Kong media mogul Jimmy Lai to 20 years in prison on February 8 on charges of sedition and collusion with foreign forces prompted international outrage.
Lai founded the now shuttered pro-democracy Apple Daily newspaper – and supporters of press freedom around the world pointed to the chilling effect the sentence would have on the media, in a city once vaunted as a beacon for press freedom in Asia.
The reaction was more
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Friday, February 27, 2026