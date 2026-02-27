Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Why isn’t the Greens’ growing success reflected in media coverage?

By Maxwell Modell, Research associate, Cardiff University
Matt Walsh, Head of the School of Journalism, Media and Culture, Cardiff University
Stephen Cushion, Professor, Cardiff School of Journalism, Media and Culture, Cardiff University
The victory of the Greens in the Gorton and Denton parliamentary byelection is a landmark for the party. But our new research reveals the Greens have received limited airtime over the last year despite almost doubling their support in the polls and in party membership.

While Reform UK has seen a spike in media coverage since it took a commanding lead in the polls,…The Conversation


