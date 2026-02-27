Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Japan Should Adopt Regulation to Counter Uyghur Forced Labor

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Japanese lawmakers and Uyghur activists attend a Japan Uyghur Association event in Tokyo to address Chinese government’s atrocity crimes in Xinjiang, February 25, 2026. © 2026 Teppei Kasai/Human Rights Watch Japanese lawmakers and Uyghur activists gathered on February 25 at an event hosted by the Japan Uyghur Association in Tokyo to address the Chinese government’s atrocity crimes in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region.“It’s important to send a big message to the world” about the Chinese government’s rights abuses against Uyghurs, said Keiji Furuya, a senior lawmaker…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
