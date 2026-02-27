Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How the Seattle Seahawks’ sale will score a touchdown for charity 8 years after Paul Allen’s death

By Reid Kress Weisbord, Distinguished Professor of Law and Judge Norma Shapiro Scholar, Rutgers University - Newark
Naomi Cahn, Professor of Law, University of Virginia
Selling a sports team is much more complicated than selling assets found in a typical estate, such as houses and cars.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Why Commonwealth Bank’s $1 billion suspected loan fraud should change how we bank and do business
~ There aren’t enough geriatricians – here’s how older adults can still get the right care
~ Former Harvard president Summers’ soft landing after Epstein revelations is case study of economics’ trouble with misbehaving men
~ Bad Bunny says reggaeton is Puerto Rican, but it was born in Panama
~ Tiny recording backpacks reveal bats’ surprising hunting strategy
~ Nanoparticles and artificial intelligence can help researchers detect pollutants in water, soil and blood
~ Drug company ads are easy to blame for misleading patients and raising costs, but research shows they do help patients get needed treatment
~ What Hannah Spencer’s historic win means for the Green party’s future
~ Algeria: Ensure fair retrial of dozens accused of violence in Kabylie without resort to the death penalty
~ Tracey Emin: A Second Life – Tate Modern’s must-see retrospective explores trauma and transcendence
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter