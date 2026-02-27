Tolerance.ca
Drug company ads are easy to blame for misleading patients and raising costs, but research shows they do help patients get needed treatment

By Anna Chorniy, Assistant Professor of Pediatrics, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai; Institute for Humane Studies
Officials and policymakers say direct-to-consumer drug advertising encourages patients to seek treatments they don’t need and raises heath care costs, but the true picture is more nuanced.The Conversation


