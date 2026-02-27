Tolerance.ca
Algeria: Ensure fair retrial of dozens accused of violence in Kabylie without resort to the death penalty

By Amnesty International
The Algerian authorities must ensure the upcoming retrial of 94 people in connection with the August 2021 events in the Kabylie region, in northeastern Algeria, adheres strictly to international fair trial standards without recourse to the death penalty and excluding any torture-tainted statements, Amnesty International said today. On 1 March 2026, 94 individuals will face […] The post Algeria: Ensure fair retrial of dozens accused of violence in Kabylie without resort to the death penalty appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
