Victory in Gorton and Denton is historic for the Greens – and cataclysmic for Britain’s two-party politics

By Jonathan Tonge, Professor of Politics, University of Liverpool
The Green party’s dramatic capture of Gorton and Denton, supposedly one of Labour’s safest parliamentary constituencies, offers yet more evidence of the fragmentation of British politics.

The Green candidate, 34-year-old plumber Hannah Spencer, won 40.69% of the vote, a notable 12 points ahead of Reform UK’s Matt Goodwin (28.73%). Labour candidate Angeliki Stogia came third, with 25.44% of the vote.

In terms of size of majority toppled, this was the sixth-worst byelection…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
