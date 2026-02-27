Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Trump’s anti-green stance leaves Mozambique at mercy of climate crisis

By Amnesty International
As Trump tears down renewable energy, once again, Mozambique bears the brunt of climate harm caused by fossil fuel producers. By Tigere Chagutah In his address to the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos on 21 January, US President Donald Trump argued against renewable energy solutions. In a wide-ranging speech, he described them as a “green new […] The post Trump’s anti-green stance leaves Mozambique at mercy of climate crisis appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Co-author of Liberal election review says party members will be ‘horrified’ at decision to suppress it
~ Atmospheric dust: the overlooked suspect in urban air pollution
~ Woolworths’ AI agent rambled about its ‘mother’. It’s a sign of deeper problems with the tech rollout
~ Why Commonwealth Bank’s $1 billion suspected loan fraud should change how we bank and do business
~ Iran’s digital prison was built with the help of Russians
~ What is Aspergillus, the fungus behind recent hospital deaths?
~ Pakistan: Quash Longstanding Blasphemy Case
~ Blame John Howard for our housing and migration woes, says Amy Remeikis – but is he due some credit too?
~ How should Australia handle ‘sovereign citizens’ clogging the courts? A former magistrate explains
~ What’s the link between talcum powder and cancer?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter