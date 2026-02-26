Home ground disadvantage? How sleep and travel could impact the Matildas
By Michele Lastella, Senior Lecturer, CQUniversity Australia
Dean J. Miller, Senior Lecturer, Appleton Institute, HealthWise Research Group, CQUniversity Australia
Matthew Driller, Associate Professor, Sport and Exercise Science, La Trobe University
The majority of Australia’s squad is based overseas, which will impact their sleep and recovery in the early stages of the Women’s Asian Cup.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, February 26, 2026