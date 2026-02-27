Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Iran’s digital prison was built with the help of Russians

By Daria Dergacheva
The Russian company Protei supplied the Iranian regime with infrastructure-level internet censorship solutions. They also work in Estonia and Jordan, and have clients from among the world’s worst autocracies.


