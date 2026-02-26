Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

AI can slowly shift an organisation’s core principles. How to spot ‘value drift’ early

By Guy Bate, Professional Teaching Fellow, Management and International Business, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau
Rhiannon Lloyd, Senior Lecturer, Management and International Business, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau
When new technology can produce the texts companies or departments use to explain themselves, core values can shift incrementally without anyone really noticing.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
