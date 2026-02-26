AI can slowly shift an organisation’s core principles. How to spot ‘value drift’ early
By Guy Bate, Professional Teaching Fellow, Management and International Business, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau
Rhiannon Lloyd, Senior Lecturer, Management and International Business, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau
When new technology can produce the texts companies or departments use to explain themselves, core values can shift incrementally without anyone really noticing.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, February 26, 2026